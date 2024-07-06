Trump encourages Biden to stay in the race while listing all the reasons he thinks he'll lose it

On Saturday, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn) added herself to a growing list of Democrats calling upon President Joe Biden to drop out of his re-election campaign, saying, “There is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win,” according to The Washington Post.

“Given what I saw and heard from the president during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the president himself following that debate, I do not believe that the president can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump,” she said in a statement.

But in a bizarre twist — albeit a disingenuous one — Trump himself is encouraging Biden to keep fighting, devoting a lengthy Truth Social post to expressions of mocking encouragement in one breath, and a list of direct slams in the next.

“Crooked Joe Biden should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign,” Trump writes. "He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies of Open Borders (where millions of people, including record numbers of Terrorists, are allowed to enter our Country, from prisons and mental institutions, totally unchecked and unvetted!), to Ending Social Security, Men playing in Women’s sports, High Taxes, High Interest Rates, encouraging a Woke Military, Uncontrollable Inflation, Record Setting Crime, Only Electric Vehicles, Subservience to China and other Countries, Endless Wars, putting America Last, losing our Dollar Based Standard, and so much more. Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!”

In recent statements — including several made during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday — Biden firmly says that he has no plan to drop out, hitting back by pointing out that he beat Trump once and aims to do it again.