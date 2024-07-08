Amber Rose will reportedly speak at the Republican National Convention

Model and celebrity personality Amber Rose is slated to appear at the Republican National Convention (RNC) to speak next week, according to CNN's Kristen Holmes.

Holmes on Monday tweeted that a source familiar to the matter had shared the news with CNN. Rose, best known for her past relationship with rapper Kanye West (who also goes by "Ye") and for spearheading the Los Angeles "SlutWalk" — a feminist movement against slut-shaming and sexual assault — in May announced that she would be endorsing former president Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. She posted an image of herself with Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, captioning the photo, "Trump 2024" with three American flag emojis.

In 2016, Rose had told The Cut that she believed Trump to be a "f***ing idiot," adding at the time that she “really hope[s] he’s not president.”