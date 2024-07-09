"Great British Bake Off" alum Dawn Hollyoak, who competed on the show in 2022, has died

Great British Bake Off alum Dawn Hollyoak has passed at the age of 61.

Shared on her Instagram account called "thebakerDawn," a photo was shared with the caption "💔 It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star 🌟 baker Dawn." The caption continued: "Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend. Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!"

Angel Saunders wrote in PEOPLE that Hollyoak "was a contestant in collection 10 on the Netflix series, known as the Great British Bake Off in the U.K" and that she "earned high praise from the judges for numerous bakes before she was eliminated during Halloween Week on episode 6."

According to Saunders, in the episode in which she was eliminated, Hollyoak said, "I really don’t want to shed tears over it because it’s just been the most amazing experience really, one of the absolute best experiences of my life." Before leaving the program, she said, "I'm really proud of what I've done. I've had fun — such fun."

Many fellow competitors from the show, along with judge Paul Hollywood, has expressed condolences, happy memories and kind words about Hollyoak both on and off the show.

One of Hollyoak many life-like cake creations was shared on her Instagram last August, an incredibly realistic lion's head cake. On her Instagram, Hollyoak also shared many other images of her creations as well as other dishes and foods she enjoyed eating. Details about the cause of death have not been released