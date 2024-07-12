The FDA upgrades the recent chia seed recall to a "class 1 risk classification"

If you happen to throw lots of chia seeds into your smoothies or overnight puddings, be sure to double-check the brand you're using.

According to Stacey Leasca with Food & Wine, "in May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put out a voluntary recall notice for Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds 32 oz. due to the potential presence of Salmonella. However, on June 28, the FDA gave it a Class 1 risk classification, which means it's a 'situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.'"

That should signal some concern, rightfully so. The product was reportedly sold at Walmarts across the country.

The original FDA announcement, dated May 2024, reads: "Natural Sourcing International is initiating a voluntary recall of one lot of Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds 32 oz. due to the potential presence of Salmonella that may be in some of the finished products."

Leasca does note that "no adverse events have been reported with this product to date and that the recall notice was issued "out of an abundance of caution and because consumer safety is the company's highest priority." Per the release, "consumers are directed to throw away products subject to the recall. Natural Sourcing International will provide replacement product upon proof of purchase."