FBI leading investigation into "fundamental security failure" at Trump rally

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, stating the importance of a full investigation into an apparent lapse of security at the event, which nearly cost Trump his life.

“How is it that someone could get on a roof with a superior position, with a weapon, and attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump?” he asked, in a quote obtained from AP News. “It’s just unthinkable, unfathomable. We need to know, is this a protocol failure? Is this a resources issue? Or is this just a failure of those who were on site that day?”

According to updates from CNN and other outlets, the FBI is now leading an investigation into the shooting, and there are calls from Congress to look into what is being viewed as a security failure at the rally which, in addition to Trump's injuries, left several others critically injured and one man dead — not including the death of the 20-year-old shooter himself.

Per the outlet's reporting, "House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed a 'full investigation' of the shooting, featuring testimony from USSS, DHS and the FBI, and two Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee have also called for an investigation."

“This cannot happen, and I demand accountability,” says Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

“The investigation will really give us an opportunity to take a look at where any failures occurred and what can be done better in the future,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said in a quote to NBC News.