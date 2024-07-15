Katy Perry insists "Woman's World" song is "satire" despite backlash calling it "cringe"

Katy Perry fires back at critics who have panned her latest single "Woman's World."

The singer, who hasn't released a single since 2021, has been met with scathing criticism for working with alleged sexual abuser and music producer Dr. Luke and for what's seen as anti-feminist content. People have accused the "Woman's World" music video of using the male gaze because Perry and a cast of women are dressed as sexed-up construction workers before an anvil kills her. She then reawakens as a new version of herself.

Perry took to Instagram to address the backlash with a behind-the-scenes look at her music video and a caption that stated, "YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE!"

The singer said in the video, “We’re kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick and very on the nose."

She continued, “And with this set, it’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze but we really are about the male gaze,’ and we’re really overplaying it and on the nose because I’m about to get smashed, which is like a reset, a reset for me, and a reset for my idea of feminine divine, and it’s a whole different world we go to after this."

Critics have called the single "pandering nonsense" by The Guardian, Pitchfork said it was a "monumental catastrophe" and The Cut said it was "so forgettable" and "so cringe."