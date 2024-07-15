"Lost a lot of moral high ground": Bill Maher says Trump shooter did "so much damage to the left"

Comedian Bill Maher had a lot to say about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania, specifically a message for the left in a politically fraught election cycle.

Maher denounced the shooter's attempted actions during his intro for a show on Saturday.

“I so unequivocally denounce it. I don’t care what you think about that. Not funny. I’m sure there will be jokes that people will make because they hate him so much—about, they wish it went the other way. Not for me," he said.

The "Real Time With Bill Maher" host continued: “Whoever was the shooter has done so much damage to the left."

“Lost a lot of moral high ground in the ‘You’re the violent people.’ You know, ‘Liberals don’t shoot people, liberals don’t solve it that way,’” Maher said.

Additionally, Maher explained to his audience that “none of this violence happens in a vacuum. But I'm glad he's OK. Trump, I got to say this, he's the luckiest motherf**ker that ever walked the face of the earth."

Maher stated that Trump has been lucky in the past, winning the 2016 election, narrowly losing 2020 and now "I don't want to say the elections over but . . ."

He concluded, "MAGA nation has finally found its full martyr."