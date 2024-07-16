Richard Simmons' cause of death is under investigation

Richard Simmons' cause of death is currently being investigated, People Magazine reported.

The late exercise guru died on Saturday, one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. It was reported that Simmons' housekeeper made a call to 911 after discovering him unresponsive in his home.

Initial police statements said there was "no foul play," however, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office said that Simmons' cause of death has since been deferred. This means that an investigation and testing will be conducted to make a determination. It typically can take about three months to declare a cause of death.

Before his death, Simmons had been the subject of online speculation about his physical health and mental well-being. The popular fitness expert had been absent from the public eye since 2014, with many alluding to an alleged disappearance including a viral 2017 podcast "Missing Richard Simmons." After leaving the public eye, Simmons also had a string of hospitalizations.

Earlier this year, Simmons told his fans on Facebook that he was dying. He later clarified, "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying." He also revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Simmons recently told People Magazine, "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day."