A timeline of Richard Simmons and the mystery around his public disappearance

Richard Simmons' long-time success as an iconic '80s fitness guru still keeps him in the faint limelight but Simmons has been absent from the public eye since 2014. He's had a much quieter existence lately from the boisterous persona he presented in the aerobics videos he pioneered more than 40 years ago.

However, this obvious absence from the spotlight has created intrigue around the mystery of his whereabouts. For the most part, Simmons has remained private except for his sporadic posts on social media, and stopped teaching his excerise classes, to the point that people have speculated that the fitness personality had disappeared entirely.

Not only did this drastic change in his life inspire a podcast speculating on his disappearance, but it also meant that any small post on social media could spark concern, especially is it lacked context. A recent Facebook post created more confusion about the fitness personality's health and whereabouts leading Simmons to post a statement clarifying, "I am not dying."

Why does an infamous '80s aerobic instructor have so much mystery surrounding him? Here is a timeline explaining all the strange incidents involving Simmons.

2014: Simmons quietly exits public life

For decades, Simmons entertained people through his iconic "Sweatin' to the Oldies" workout videos. It garnered him widespread fame throughout the '80s and '90s. It even led the fitness guru to join the entertainment industry in different comedy shows like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" "Saturday Night Live" and "The Larry Sanders Show." But Simmons quietly stepped back from his public life in February 2014.

One of Simmons' representatives explained that this was a gradual and deliberate process: "We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all."

2016: Friends reveal they haven't seen Simmons in two years, and later, he's hospitalized

The rumor mill started up after a New York Daily News story in which Simmons' friends said that they had not seen him for two years. Simmons' masseur and assistant, Mauro Oliveira, felt that Simmons was being "controlled" by his brother, manager and housekeeper, CNN reported.

“I feel that Richard is now being controlled by the very people that he controlled his whole life. Controlled in the sense that they are taking advantage of his weak mental state. Controlled in the sense that they are controlling his mail, controlling his everything," he said.

Shortly after the speculation, Simmons took to Facebook to say, “I can’t believe I was trending on Facebook! After some questions about my health and whereabouts, I’ll be calling in to 'Today Show' tomorrow morning. If you’re wondering what I’ve been up to, I hope you’ll tune in!”

On the "Today Show" with Savannah Guthrie, Simmons explained that he wasn't being held hostage by his housekeeper during a phone interview. “No one is holding me in my house as a hostage," he said. “You know I do what I want to do as I’ve always done, so people should sort of just believe what I have to say because, like, I’m Richard Simmons!”

Also, Entertainment Tonight reported that its executive producer, Brad Bessey, spoke with Simmons by phone. He reiterated, “No one should be worried about me. The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me.”

Not long after the public speculation and media interviews, Simmons was hospitalized after reportedly exhibiting strange behavior.

In a statement to People Magazine, the fitness instructor said, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and concern after hearing I was in the hospital. I was dehydrated and needed some fluids and now I am feeling great! Summer is here – drink plenty of liquids. Big hugs and kisses for caring.”

2017: Podcast "Missing Richard Simmons" comes out

The height of the conspiracies surrounding Simmons came to a head because of the podcast hit "Missing Richard Simmons." Hosted by journalist Dan Taberski the writer-director had also been a regular at Simmons' Beverly Hills studio, which closed in 2016. The podcast which was dubbed "a cultural phenomenon" by the New York Times, deeply investigated Simmons' personal life and the alleged disappearance. Simmons declined to participate in the podcast.

However, this did not stop Taberski from fully immersing himself in the theories surrounding Simmons. He said that the podcast “was coming from a place of love and coming from a place of real concern.” Taberski spent episodes staking out Simmons' house, discussing his gender identity and speculating on his mental health.

Later, the Los Angeles Police Department visited Simmon's home for a welfare check. LAPD deemed the fitness instructor of "sound mind."

Despite the podcast blowing up and the wellness check, Simmons himself was hospitalized "after a few days of battling severe indigestion," E News reported. He took to Facebook to explain the health scare and addressed the podcast in jest, "Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not 'missing,' just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

2022: "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons" comes out

While Simmons' has repeatedly denied his disappearance and being in danger, another investigation about the recluse's life came out. This time it was called, "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons."

The docuseries took a look at Simmons' life, his success and later stepping away from the public eye. It ultimately alleged that Simmons became private due to a double knee replacement, which affected his ability to exercise and sparked his retirement from the spotlight. Simmons did not address the docuseries.

2023: Simmons turns 75

After years of silence from Simmons, he shared an update on his 75th birthday.

"This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is," the fitness guru's representative told Entertainment Tonight.

2024: People think Simmons is dead after ominous post online

With the resurgence of interest in Simmons' private and public life and an unauthorized new biopic starring Pauly Shore that Simmons denounced, it was only time before people started questioning Simmons' health again.

On March 18 the former fitness mogul took to his Facebook to say, “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am . . . dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

This led to widespread speculation about the mystery surrounding Simmons and his health. However, his spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “I can confirm with 100 percent certainty that Richard is not dying. He’s, in fact, very healthy and happy. The sole purpose of the post was meant to be inspirational.”

Later, Simmons took to X to reach out to people, apologizing for the cryptic message. He said, “Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion. Love, Richard.”

However, on March 19, Simmons opened up about his health after he cleared up he wasn't dying. The former fitness instructor announced that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. It is unknown when he was diagnosed.

He wrote, "There was this strange looking bump under my right eye . . . It was time to call my dermatologist."

Soon thereafter, his doctor ran tests and told him, "You have cancer. I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. 'Basel Cell Carcinoma.'"

According to the Cleveland Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a common type of cancer and can be treated with surgery.

Simmons also shared that he went to a specialist three times to get the cancer removed. He recounted his interactions with his doctor: "Well the third time was a charm. With a smile on his face, [his doctor] said, 'We got all the cancer cells out.'"

At the end of the post, Simmons urged people to be proactive about their health, "I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up."