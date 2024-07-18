Stephen Colbert mocks J.D. Vance claim that "we have a big tent" in the Republican Party

Stephen Colbert ripped into Republicans on the third day of their national convention in Milwaukee, spotlighting former Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's vice presidential nomination acceptance speech.

The "Late Night" host explained that while Vance is still someone people are learning about, he rose to prominence with his 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" which was later adapted into a movie starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams in 2020.

Mostly, Colbert highlighted that the 39-year-old Ohio senator was once “an adamant never-Trumper. But he changed his tune to get Trump’s endorsement in 2022, and now he’s full-metal MAGA. In fact, he’s been called the ‘MAGA heir-in-waiting.’”

Colbert played a clip of Vance's speech in which he "tried to claim America’s political center," saying "we have a big tent in this party."

Colbert countered: “It’s a holding area, where we will eventually hold the immigrants before we deport them. But tonight, we’re going to let Rudy Giuliani sleep there!"

The comedian continued, “Trump didn’t pick Vance just for his ideology. He has a personal quality that Trump values above all others, and it’s cash.”

Colbert explained that Vance worked in venture capital where he hooked up Trump with two dozen tech and crypto investors in San Francisco. "[Vance] has hooked Trump up to the Silicon Valley money pump,” Colbert said.

“Can you imagine being stuck at a dinner between crypto bros and Donald Trump? Waiter? I’ll have the chicken a la cyanide,” Colbert joked.