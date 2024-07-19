Judge denies motion to dismiss fraud charges against George Santos

A federal judge has denied George Santos’ motion to dismiss part of a fraud case against him that sent him home from Congress.

Santos, who pleaded not guilty to 10 charges – now up to 23 counts ranging from wire fraud to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission – in October 2023, failed to clear the legal standard for dismissal, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert said.

The former Queens and Long Island representative faced scrutiny when previously undisclosed and often conflicting details of his past emerged. Still, federal prosecutors took note of allegations that he stole the identities of donors, misled them about his and members of his staff’s identity, and stole campaign funds.

Santos, who used campaign funds on personal expenses including Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions, has maintained a public image, appearing in Cameo videos and on numerous podcasts and TV shows since his stint in Congress ended.

The congressman, who reportedly even defrauded his colleagues, saw the motion to dismiss some of the charges “denied in its entirety” by Judge Seybert.

The rejected claims – including a charge to drop an aggravated identity theft stemming from Santos overcharging donors without their permission – mean Santos is slated for a September trial.

Santos was expelled from Congress late last year, despite the best attempts of 112 of his Republican coworkers who voted to shield him from accountability. Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi won a special election in February to replace him.

Santos, who had previously suggested he was open to a plea deal, said that a deal was “not on the table” after his expulsion from Congress, per the Hill.