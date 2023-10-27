George Santos pleads not guilty to new charges as House expulsion vote looms

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., pleaded not guilty to 10 new federal charges on Friday, putting him up against mounting legal issues and an uncertain future in Congress.

These most recent charges are part of a revised indictment filed earlier this month, tacking on conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records to obstruct the commission, according to The New York Times. A tentative September 9 trial date has been set, which puts Santos in an awkward position as the date lands just under two months before the November general election, and his seat is anything but secure.

Earlier this month, Santos stamped down on the possibility of an ouster, telling reporters, “They can try to expel me, but I pity the fools that go ahead and do that and think that that’s the smartest idea.” But there are plenty of "fools" readying themselves to do just that. According to Politico, "Long Island political leaders are preparing for the possibility of a special election to succeed Santos amid his legal woes." And on Thursday, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito R-N.Y., gave an impassioned statement on the House floor on why Santos should be booted, introducing a resolution to expel that may result in a vote as soon as next week.

Watch that statement here: