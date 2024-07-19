Meghan McCain doubts Biden's COVID diagnosis, citing "egregious" health lies

Meghan McCain, who once called President Joe Biden a “truly decent” politician, is sharing her personal theories about his health and political future, as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.

In a Friday episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast, the former “The View” cohost unpacked recent developments surrounding calls to oust the president from the race, including his diagnosis with COVID.

Biden tested positive on Wednesday for the virus, canceling a campaign event that evening and self-isolating in his Delaware home.

But McCain, whose father, John McCain, was a long-time colleague of then-Senator Joe Biden, isn't buying it.

“I don’t even know if at this point I believe President Biden has COVID. I think there is a trust deficit with the American public, certainly with me, and the Biden administration’s candidness and transparency regarding Biden’s health,” the podcaster said, explaining her theory on the president’s motives. “I don’t—I don't know if I believe he actually has COVID. It may just be an excuse for him to step down gracefully.”

McCain added that her “instincts, sources, [and] friends” told her that “Biden’s days are numbered as the candidate,” with her guest, Ben Ferguson, speculating that Biden was only staying in the race to protect his son Hunter.

McCain’s comments towards the president — the candidate who didn’t slam her father as “a war hero who was captured” — hinged on Americans’ supposed doubt in his health.

“I think the reason why President Biden and his team are in the predicament that they are in is because they lied egregiously at a level of maleficence we’ve never seen,” she said.