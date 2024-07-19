"The View": Trump's "meandering" RNC speech would have spelled hospitalization for Biden

"The View" hosts on Friday scrutinized former president Donald Trump's speech during the final night of the event, referring to the long-winded monologue in which the former president called for unity in the wake of his near assassination attempt as "performative" and "meandering."

“If Joe Biden had been up there giving that speech, many white coats would have interrupted him and carted him off and put him in a padded wagon,” host Ana Navarro said of the long-winded oration. “I thought today I would wake up and the TV would be full of doctors talking about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline. I thought it would be full of Republicans hanging their heads in shame like Democrats did [after Joe Biden’s debate performance].

“What we saw yesterday was a replay of Trump’s 90-minute constant rallies. It’s too bad the bandage was just over his ear — it should have been over his mouth!” Navarro continued.

Co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that she felt Trump's near-death encounter “would change him.”

“He did invoke God a lot and I thought he would be changed, but [the speech] felt so performative to me,” she added.

“The choice [in November] could not be more simple," Navarro argued. "It is between a good, frail, old man, surrounded by a steady, experienced team, or a crazy, loco, old man surrounded by a bunch of criminals and hooligans.”