"Deeply grateful for his service": Kamala Harris lauds Biden in remarks at White House

Vice President Kamala Harris, delivering her first public remarks in front of the White House as the likely 2024 Democratic nominee, celebrated the achievements of the 2023-2024 NCAA championship teams — marking College Athlete Day — and praised President Joe Biden as a transformational leader.

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishments over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term —yes, you may clap," she said, laughing as she acknowledged applause from the audience. "In one term he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris did not mention Biden's decision to step aside, saying only that he was too sick to appear himself as he continues to recover from COVID-19. In a brief speech, however, she recalled the time she served as California's attorney general and worked with Biden's late son, Beau, who held the same office in Delaware and told her stories about his father.

"The qualities of Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president. His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love, of our country," Harris said. "And I am a firsthand witness that every day, Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."

Biden, along with a significant number of Democratic lawmakers, have endorsed Harris to lead the top of the Democratic ticket, and chatter has already begun over who she might pick as her running mate. So far, no challengers have emerged, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., briefly signaling halfhearted interest before quickly pulling out.

Harris' appearance at the event was already scheduled before Biden announced his withdrawal from the race. Harris welcomed the college athletes to the White House on his behalf.

"In America, tens of millions of people play a sport as a child, and the best of the best grow up to become national champions," she said. "Here today we have seven undefeated teams, eleven repeat champions, and twenty-first time winners ... later this month, six of you will represent our nation at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. As members of Team USA you are ambassadors for our nation and we with pride we will cheer you on."