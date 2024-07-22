George Conway mocks ex-wife, Kellyanne Conway, for claiming Kamala Harris "does not speak well"

Conservative attorney George Conway called out his ex-wife, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, after she said Vice President Kamala Harris “does not work hard” following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race.

“She does not speak well, she does not work hard, she doesn’t inspire anyone,” Kellyanne Conway said of Harris on Fox News. “She should not be the standard-bearer for the party.”

George Conway responded by mocking his ex-wife, who served as Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and then as an aide in Trump’s administration.

“Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on X.

Despite being married to Kellyanne Conway for 22 years, George Conway is a staunch critic of Trump. The former corporate litigator first came to public attention when he began criticizing the former president while his wife was working at the White House.

He has has since remained a ferocious Trump critic, last week launching an anti-Trump political action committee called the Anti-Pscyopath PAC.

Before announcing their divorce in 2023, the marriage between the Trump lover and hater was an enigma for many. The New York Times called them America’s “oddest political couple” while Vanity Fair described the Conways’ marriage as “one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century."