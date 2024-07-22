Trump is already trying to back out of a debate with Kamala Harris

Donald Trump is already trying to change the rules for the second scheduled presidential debate after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

The first presidential debate on CNN took place June 27 and was the beginning of the end for Biden’s presidential campaign. The second debate, which the Trump campaign agreed to in May, is scheduled for Sept. 10 and is to be aired on ABC news.

But since Biden has dropped out and is likely to be replaced as the Democratic nominee by Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is getting cold feet.

“Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

With the Democratic running mate still unknown, Trump’s own pick, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has also been hesitant to commit to a debate. Before Biden announced his withdrawal, the Trump campaign said Vance would not debate Harris, HuffPost reported.

Trump has also complained about the Republican Party “having to start all over again” after “spending time and money” campaigning against Biden.

“Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.