Ohio Republican calls for a "civil war" to save the country if Trump and Vance "lose this one"

Speaking at a Trump rally on Monday, Ohio state Sen. George Lang said the country might need a "civil war" if Republicans lose in November, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Lang, speaking alongside Vance at the latter's first solo rally since securing the Republican nomination, said the GOP ticket is are the "the last chance to save our country politically”.”

“I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country. And it will be saved, it’s the greatest experiment in the history of mankind,” Lang said.

The rally comes after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and offered his endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Since Biden’s announcement, the Trump campaign has pivoted to depicting Harris as someone who lied to the public about Biden’s condition.

At the same Ohio rally, which took place at Vance’s former high school, Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno echoed the GOP’s message, saying that "Democrats looked the other way as they put an incapacitated man in the White House,” NPR reported.

Vance too accused Harris of lying about Biden’s condition, Politico reported.

“Kamala Harris lied about it, my Senate Democratic colleagues lied about it, the media lied about it,” he told the crowd of familiar faces. “Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn’t capable of doing the job. And for three years, they said nothing until he became political dead weight.”