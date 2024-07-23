Celine Dion is rumored to make her comeback at the Paris Olympics

After being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrom (SPS) in 2022, Celine Dion is finally slated to make her return to singing at the Olympic Games in Paris, France. While the specifics of Dion's alleged performance remain classified, Variety reported that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer — who arrived in Paris on Monday at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Élysées — is rumored to make her debut at Friday's opening ceremony.

The outlet reported that Dion may have teased her return to the stage in an April interview with Vogue France, in which she said, “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

Dion appeared before a New York City audience in June for the screening of "I Am: Celine Dion," a Prime Video documentary about her life and professional trajectory since being diagnosed with SPS. The singer shared that the project was meant to serve as a love letter to her fans by illuminating the reality of her disorder and the way it impacts her day-to-day life and ability to perform.