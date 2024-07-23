Harris has the best 48 hours in presidential campaign history, raising $100 million since Sunday

The first 48 hours of Kamala Harris as a U.S. presidential candidate were better than any other candidate's first two days to date, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell claimed Monday, the Daily Beast reported.

“Kamala Harris has had the single best first day of any presidential candidate in history,” O’Donnell said. “And that was yesterday. She also just had the best second day in history of any presidential candidate.”

The MSNBC host called attention to Harris’ ability to quickly fill in the vacuum of hopeless resignation that many Democrats experienced when Joe Biden initially refused to drop out of the race — a “dream that was being thrown around” by people hoping Biden would drop out.

Since Harris replaced Biden in the race for president on Sunday, the vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee has raised $100 million, according to her campaign, ABC News reported.

By Monday night, the vice president seemed to have secured her nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month, based on verbal agreements of 2,668 delegates. Although this is well over the 1,976 required for a nomination, nothing is written in stone until delegates cast their official votes for their candidate of choice, the Associated Press reported.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee,” Harris wrote in a statement posted by her campaign on X Monday night. “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."