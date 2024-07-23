"Mind your own business": Tim Walz says the GOP is "stuck" with Trump and his felony convictions

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., appeared on Fox News Tuesday and deeply angered Donald Trump by arguing that Republicans are "stuck" with a declining nominee while Democrats are energized by the ascendence of Vice President Kamala Harris.

With a smile on his face, Walz blasted Trump during his interview, The New Republic reported, pushing back on one of the hosts' claim that Democrats had "leapfrogged the entire democratic system" by replacing President Joe Biden with his second in command. Walz said Democrats' ability to address concerns about Biden's age stands in stark contrast to the GOP.

“Look, it doesn’t matter convictions, it doesn’t matter failed policies. [The] Republican Party is stuck with Donald Trump. He’s yours, you got him. Welcome to it,” Walz said. “The Democratic Party can make our decisions, we pick our nominee. Look, if you don’t like it, don’t vote for her in November.”

The Minnesota governor continued by arguing that voters will view the Biden administration’s strong economic policies favorably, noting the U.S. economy is the envy of other developed nations. He added that the administration didn’t spend time, like Trump, "cozying up to dictators" such as Hungary’s Viktor Orbán or Russia's Vladimir Putin, suggesting Republicans criticizing the Democratic Party should "mind your own business."

Trump did not care for Walz's appearance.

“Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading? They make me fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Walz, 60, is reportedly among the names being considered by Harris as her running mate, The New Republic noted.

Walz neither confirmed nor denied his interest in running with Harris, but did share that the two have been in communication.

“We have the same values, we believe we can win in the Midwest,” he said, pledging to do “whatever’s necessary” to prioritize “personal freedoms” in Harris’s campaign.