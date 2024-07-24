A multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has killed two and sickened 28, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about a multi-state Listeria outbreak connected to sliced deli meats. At this time, the outbreak has resulted in two deaths and 28 illnesses — all of whom required hospitalization — the agency specified in an investigation notice released Friday.

Specific cases have been reported in these states: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The CDC noted that the outbreak has likely been happening for months and may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

The first reported illness occurred in late May. The most recent reported case occurred on July 5, per the CDC.

According to interviews conducted by public health officials, 16 individuals said they had eaten sliced meat from a deli in the month before they developed symptoms. No illnesses have been reported or linked to packaged deli meat, the CDC said.

The CDC has not been able to identify what specific meat is responsible for the outbreak, although most individuals who were sickened in the outbreak said they ate turkey, liverwurst or ham. DNA testing further revealed that while the meat came from different grocery store delis, the bacteria that made consumers sick were genetically similar.

Symptoms usually begin within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after consumption. Listeria is “especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have weakened immune systems,” the CDC warned.

The investigation is ongoing. No recalls have been issued.