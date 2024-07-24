Biden addresses decision to "pass the torch," in Oval Office address

President Biden made a rare Oval Office address on Wednesday evening, explaining his decision to quit the race for reelection just months ahead of a would-be rematch between him and former President Trump, urging Americans to consider the stakes of the race.

“I revere this office, but I love this country more,” Biden said. “The defense of democracy is more important than any title.”

Biden, emphasizing the choice between “forward or backward, hope and hate” in November, explained his decision as one that prioritized beating Donald Trump, though not mentioning him by name.

“This sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me, it’s about you,” the president said, sharing that he hoped to unite the party and country behind a stronger candidate in the campaign against Donald Trump

Biden touted his record and vision for the country, including metrics that “all merited a second term,” but concluded that “nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said, still harkening back to his own accomplishments.

In the address — only the fourth of Biden’s presidency — he focused not just on his administration’s successes in repairing the economy after the pandemic, taking on Big Pharma, and taking America out of war, but on his and the country’s path forward.

The president shared his ambitions for his final six months in office, including pressing sweeping reforms to the Supreme Court, pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, fighting against gun violence, and battling the climate crisis.

President Biden, who quit the race via a letter shared to social media on Sunday, has stayed quiet since his Wednesday COVID diagnosis. His endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris quickly brought the party in line around her as the presumptive nominee, but his speech from the Oval Office is his first spoken address on her candidacy.

“I’d like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s experienced, she’s tough, she’s capable. She’s been a great partner to me and a great leader to America,” Biden said.

“Whether we keep our Republic is now in your hands,” Biden said, referencing Benjamin Franklin’s 1787 declaration that Americans have “a republic, if you can keep it.”