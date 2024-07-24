"Not good for you, JD": Whoopi Goldberg slams Vance for "childless cat lady" comments

Vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s comments that “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” run the country earned a scathing tear-down from “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

The comments, made in a segment on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program in 2021, instantly inspired backlash when they resurfaced online. In a segment of her show this week, Goldberg joined discussions on whether Vance’s odd and unpopular past comments on women make him a liability for Trump.

“There are people that have chosen not to have children, for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot. How dare you! You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby, so you know nothing about this,” Goldberg said after playing a clip of Vance. “Women, you heard how he thinks of you. This is not good for you, JD.”

Vance, whose unpopularity as a candidate is historic amongst vice presidential nominees, has also been criticized for his comments against divorce, even in the case of violence, and his assertion that exceptions for rape or incest in an abortion ban were “inconvenient.”

Co-host Joy Behar, who quipped that Vance was “mean to the cats,” asked what the GOP’s problem with animals was, referring to once-Veep-frontrunner Kristi Noem’s killing of her dog.

Behar also questioned whether, amid reports that Trump is already regretting his pick in Vance, the former president could ever get over Vance’s past remarks that Trump was “America’s Hitler.”

Cohost Sara Haines also slammed the comments, asking why Vance suggested that politics should only be viewed through the lens of children when adults grapple with policy outcomes, too.

“He thinks by the fact that you have children, that’s how you look through the lens of politics. I have children, and I can assure you that that’s not my first thought when I think about politics,” Haines said. “My kids are gonna, obviously, be affected by that, but anybody with a heart will look at the moral clarity of the decisions we’re making here.”

Watch the full segment here: