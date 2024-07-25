Jennifer Aniston "cannot believe" JD Vance's “childless cat ladies" comment

Jennifer Aniston is hitting back at Sen. JD Vance over his derogatory comments about “childless cat ladies."

In a 2022 speech, Donald Trump's vice presidential pick said that the Democratic party is run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made,” Variety reported.

He continued to mention Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?"

The "Friends" actor responded to the comments in an Instagram story, stating, “I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."

“All I can say is . . . Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” she said.

In the past, Aniston has at length spoken about her struggles to conceive children with IVF and her frustrations around speculation about pregnancy rumors. Vance has voted against the Right to IVF Act, which aims to protect access to IVF services nationwide. He also opposes abortion rights and praised the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade.