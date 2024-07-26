FBI now saying it was a bullet, or a fragment of one, that hit Trump's ear

After a push for clarification from Speaker Mike Johnson, the FBI is confident as to what caused Trump's injury

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published July 26, 2024 10:02PM (EDT)

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Since the attempt on his life by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Donald Trump has maintained that his ear was injured by a bullet discharged by Crooks' weapon, which narrowly missed killing him. And now the FBI thinks so too. 

Since the assassination attempt, up until this point, there was a great deal of back and forth as to whether a bullet indeed caused Trump's injuries, or if shrapnel had struck his ear, causing it to bleed and require the use of a bandage for quite some time. 

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray told representatives during a Congressional committee hearing that he did not conclusively rule out the possibility that Trump was hit by a bullet, but could not be sure. But in a statement that followed days later, the FBI concluded that yes, it was a bullet.

According to The New York Times, "After Speaker Mike Johnson questioned Mr. Wray’s comments on Thursday, the FBI said in a statement that it was examining bullet fragments, and law enforcement officials said the bureau was trying to determine whether it was a bullet or a piece of one." 

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI said in a conclusive statement.

On Friday, The New York Times published an analysis that strongly suggested Trump was grazed by the first of the eight bullets fired by Crooks.


MORE FROM Kelly McClure