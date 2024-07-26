Israeli official criticizes Kamala Harris for speaking out about "dead children" in Gaza

An Israeli official criticized U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for speaking out about the plight of Palestinians — the death toll is estimated at over 39,000 civilians — and calling for a quick end to the war in Gaza, claiming such remarks would only delay a ceasefire.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, expressed concerns about the war after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday.

The unnamed Israeli official claimed that Harris’ comments could be misinterpreted by Hamas as evidence of a divide between the U.S. and Israel “and thus push a deal into the distance,” Reuters reported.

In her remarks following the meeting with Netanyahu, Harris said: “What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time,” the Guardian reported. “There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal, and as I just told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done."

Acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself and denouncing Hamas as a dangerous terrorist organization, the vice president explained that it mattered how Israel chose to defend itself. “We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies [in Gaza],” Harris said. “We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent.”

On Wednesday, Netanyahu called for more U.S. military aid for Israel, claiming that it would be the best way to restore peace to Gaza and ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, overwhelming global pressure has begun to mount as critics of the Israeli prime minister — including the families of hostages — accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political purposes.