Kamala Harris breaks records with massive, celebrity-filled Zoom fundraisers

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris amassed a record number of Zoom attendees for a series of celebrity-filled fundraisers that have garnered millions of dollars donations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Zoom calls began Sunday when over 44,000 Black women got on a call to hype supporters for Harris’ historic run for president. That call attracted attention from celebrities such as actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Jennifer Lewis, resulting in more than $1.5 million being raised for the Harris campaign. The movement continued with another call featuring 50,000 Black men, followed by hype-fundraiser Zooms for white women, LGBTQ+ people, South Asian supporters and so on.

The call for white women Harris supporters Thursday night gathered around 100,000 participants, testing the limits of Zoom as the call dropped in and out. Those kicked off the Zoom chose to watch the live stream on YouTube, where over 25,000 supporters also joined the call, the Hollywood Reporter explained.

That call, which raised over $1.8 million, included celebrities such as Katie McGrath, Connie Britton and Pink.

“When Biden stepped down from his run for president and endorsed Kamala Harris, the world blew up. Did you feel it? It was seismic, cosmic, even. It was, for sure, bigger than we are,” Britton, who starred in the NBC series "Friday Night Lights," said on the call, the Wrap reported .

The South Asian call was joined by actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, while the LGBTQ+ call included George Takei, Zachary Quinto, Raven Simone, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Brian Michael Smith, and Justin Tranter.

Tranter, co-writer of Chapell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe,” alone pledged to donate $20,000.