Paris Olympics viewing guide: What to watch each day

The Summer Olympic Games kick off in Paris, France on Friday, July 26, starting with the opening ceremony that will take place on the Seine River. The international competition will highlight 40 different sports — with the notable debut of breaking, better known as break dancing — involving 206 countries from around the world.

Some of the games have already begun, including various soccer matches (football if you're not American), and trying to keep track of every event is a bit overwhelming. Fortunately, we've curated a day-by-day list highlighting some of the most popular events taking place over the next two weeks. Included are standout American talents like gymnast Simone Biles, 100-meter sprinters Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, and swimmer Katie Ledecky. While our highlights reflect a fair amount of coverage, you can always turn to the Olympics' official website for the full schedule.

If you’re based in the U.S., you can tune in to the Olympics on cable TV networks (NBC, USA, Golf Channel, CNBC, and E!) or streaming services like Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC App or the NBC Olympics App.

The majority of the below events are medal events. Each is denoted in U.S. Eastern time, which is six hours behind Paris. Happy watching, and Go Team USA!

Friday, July 26 1:30 p.m. Opening ceremony

Saturday, July 27 5:00 a.m. Diving - Women’s synchronized 3m springboard final (medal event)

8:30 a.m. Road Cycling - Women’s individual time trial (medal event)

10:32 a.m.: Road Cycling - Men’s individual time trial (medal event)

11:00 a.m.: Skateboarding - Men’s street final (medal event)

2:45 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 400m freestyle final (medal event)

2:55 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 400m freestyle final (medal event)

3:37 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay (medal event)

3:47 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay (medal event)

Sunday, July 28 8:10 a.m.: Cycling - Women’s cycling mountain bike race (medal event)

11:00 a.m.: Skateboarding - Women’s street final (medal event)

12:00 p.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s gymnastics individual all-around

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 400m individual medley final (medal event)

2:43 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 100m butterfly final (medal event)

3:47 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 100m breaststroke final (medal event)

Monday, July 29 5:00 a.m.: Diving - Men’s synchronized 10m platform (medal event)

7:30 a.m.: Equestrian - Riding eventing team jumping final (medal event)

8:10 a.m.: Cycling - Men’s cycling mountain bike race (medal event)

9:56 a.m.: Equestrian - Riding eventing individual jumping final (medal event)

11:30 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s team all-around (medal event)

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 400m individual medley (medal event)

2:43 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 200m freestyle final (medal event)

3:22 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 100m backstroke final (medal event)

3:28 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 100m breaststroke final (medal event)

3:44 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 200m freestyle final (medal event)

Tuesday, July 30 2:00 a.m.: Triathlon - Men’s individual triathlon (medal event)

12:15 p.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s team all-around final (medal event)

2:59 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 100m backstroke final (medal event)

3:05 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 800m freestyle final (medal event)

4:04 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay (medal event)

8:12 p.m.: Surfing - Men’s surfing gold medal match (medal event)

8:53 p.m.: Surfing - Women’s surfing gold medal match (medal event)

9:34 p.m.: Surfing - Men’s surfing bronze medal match (medal event)

10:15 p.m.: Surfing - Women’s surfing bronze medal match (medal event)

Wednesday, July 31 2:00 a.m.: Triathlon - Women’s individual triathlon (medal event)

5:00 a.m.: Diving - Women’s synchronized 10 m platform (medal event)

6:26 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s rowing quadruple sculls final A (medal event)

6:38 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s rowing quadruple sculls final A (medal event)

7:10 a.m.: Cycling - Women’s cycling BMX freestyle park final (medal event)

8:45 a.m.: Cycling - Men’s cycling BMX freestyle park final (medal event)

11:30 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s individual all-around final (medal event)

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 100m freestyle final (medal event)

2:39 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 200m butterfly final (medal event)

3:10 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 1500m freestyle final (medal event)

4:18 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 200m breaststroke final (medal event)

4:25 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 100m freestyle final (medal event)

Thursday, August 1 1:30 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 20km race walk (medal event)

3:20 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 20km race walk (medal event)

5:30 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s rowing double sculls final A (medal event)

5:50 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s coxless four final A (medal event)

6:10 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s rowing coxless four final A (medal event)

9:00 a.m.: Sailing - Men’s sailing 49er skiff (medal event)

10:00 a.m.: Sailing - Women’s sailing 49er skiff (medal event)

12:15 p.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s all-around final (medal event)

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 200m butterfly final (medal event)

2:40 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 200m backstroke final (medla event)

3:07 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 200m breaststroke final (medal event)

3:52 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay (medal event)

Friday, August 2 4:05 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s decathlon begins (medal event)

4:35 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 100m preliminary round

5:00 a.m.: Diving - Men’s diving synchronized 3m springboard (medal event)

5:05 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 1500m round 1

5:30 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s rowing pair final (medal event)

5:42 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s rowing pair final (medal event)

5:50 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 100m round 1

6:00 a.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s gymnastics trampoline final (medal event)

6:00 a.m.: Tennis - Men’s tennis TBD (medal event)

6:02 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls final (medal event)

6:22 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s lightweight double sculls final (medal event)

8:00 a.m.: Tennis - TBD (medal event)

9:00 a.m.: Tennis - Women’s tennis TBD (medal event)

10:00 a.m.: Sailing - Women’s windsurfing iQFOiL (medal event)

10:10 a.m.: Sailing - Men’s windsurfing iQFOiL (medal event)

12:00 p.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s gymnastics trampoline final (medal event)

12:10 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 5000m round 1

1:10 p.m.: Track and Field - 4x400m relay mixed round 1

1:45 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 800m round 1

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 50m freestyle final (medal event)

2:38 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 200m backstroke final (medal event)

2:45 p.m.: Swimming - Swimming 200m individual medley (medal event)

3:00 p.m.: Tennis - TBD (medal event)

3:20 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 10,000m final (medal event)

3:35 p.m.: Cycling - Men’s BMX cycling race (medal event)

3:50 p.m.: Cycling - Women’s BMX cycling race (medal event) Saturday, August 3 4:00 a.m.: Equestrian - Riding dressage team grand prix special (medal event)

4:18 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s single sculls final (medal event)

4:30 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s single sculls final (medal event)

4:35 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 100m preliminary round

4:50 a.m.: Rowing - Women’s rowing eight final (medal event)

5:10 a.m.: Rowing - Men’s rowing eight final (medal event)

5:45 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 100m round 1

6:00 a.m.: Tennis - Men’s tennis TBD (medal event)

8:00 a.m.: Tennis - Women’s tennis TBD (medal event)

9:40 a.m.: Sailing - Women’s sailing nacra 17 (medal event)

10:20 a.m.: Gymnastics - Women's gymnastics vault final (medal event)

11:00 a.m.: Tennis - Men’s tennis TBD (medal event)

11:15 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s gymnastics pommel horse (medal event)

1:35 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s shot put final (medal event)

2:33 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 100m butterfly final (medal event)

2:55 p.m.: Track and Field - 4x400m relay (medal event)

3:04 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 200m individual medley (medal event)

3:11 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 800m freestyle final (medal event)

3:20 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 100m final (medal event)

3:37 p.m.: Swimming - 4x100m medley relay (medal event) Sunday, August 4 4:00 a.m.: Equestrian - Riding dressage (medal event)

4:55 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 200m round 1

5:50 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 110m hurdles round 1

6:00 a.m.: Tennis - Women’s tennis TBD (medal event)

6:35 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 400m hurdles round 1

8:00 a.m.: Tennis - Men’s tennis TBD (medal event)

9:40 a.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s gymnastics uneven bars final (medal event)

10:24 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s gymnastics vault final (medal event)

11:00 a.m.: Tennis - Women’s tennis TBD (medal event)

11:24 a.m.: Golf - Men’s golf (medal event)

12:33 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 50m freestyle final (medal event)

12:38 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 1500m freestyle final (medal event)

1:05 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 400m round 1

1:08 p.m.: Swimming - Men’s 4x100m medley relay (medal event)

1:28 p.m.: Swimming - Women’s 4x100m medley relay (medal event)

1:50 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s high jump final (medal event)

2:00 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 100m semi-final

2:30 p.m. Track and Field - Men’s hammer throw final (medal event)

2:35 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 800m semi-final

3:10 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 1500m semi-final (medal event)

3:50 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 10m final (medal event) Monday, August 5 2:00 a.m.: Track and Field - Triathlon (medal event)

4:05 a.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 400m hurdles round 1

5:45 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s gymnastics parallel bars final (medal event)

5:55 a.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 400m round 1

6:38 a.m.: Gymnastics - Women’s gymnastics balance beam final (medal event)

7:33 a.m.: Gymnastics - Men’s gymnastics horizontal bar final (medal event)

1:00 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s pole vault final (medal event)

1:55 p.m.: Track and Field - Mens’ 200m round 1

2:30 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s discus throw final (medal event)

2:45 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 200m semi-final

3:00 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball - Women’s 3x3 basketball TBD (medal event)

3:10 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 5000m final (medal event)

3:30 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball - Men’s 3x3 basketball TBD (medal event)

3:45 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 800m final (medal event)

4:00 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball - Women’s 3x3 basketball TBD (medal event)

4:30 p.m.: 3x3 Basketball - Men’s 3x3 basketball TBD (medal event) Tuesday, August 6 5:41 a.m.: Equestrian - Riding jumping final (medal event)

9:00 a.m.: Diving - Women’s diving 10m platform (medal event)

9:05 a.m.: Sailing - Women’s sailing ILCA 6 (medal event)

10:05 a.m.: Sailing - Men’s sailing ILCA 6 (medal event)

11:30 a.m.: Skateboarding - Women’s skateboarding park final (medal event)

1:55 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s hammer throw final (medal event)

2:15 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s long jump final (medal event)

2:50 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 1500m final (medal event)

3:10 p.m.: Track and Field - Women’s 3000m steeplechase final (medal event) Wednesday, August 7 1:30 a.m.: Track and Field - Walk marathon (medal event)

10:02 a.m.: Sailing - Sailing 470 (medal event)

11:30 a.m.: Skateboarding - Men’s skateboarding park final (medal event)

2:25 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s discus throw final (medal event)

3:20 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 400m final (medal event)

3:40 p.m.: Track and Field - Men’s 3000m steeplechase final (medal event) Thursday, August 8 1:30 a.m.: Swimming - Women's open water swimming 10km (medal event)

4:05 a.m.: Track and Field - Women's heptathlon final (medal event)

11:00 a.m.: Soccer - Men's soccer (medal event)

2:00 p.m.: Track and Field - Women's long jump final (medal event)

2:25 p.m.: Track and Field - Men's javelin throw final (medal event)

2:30 p.m.: Track and Field - Men's 200m final (medal event)

3:25 p.m.: Track and Field - Women's 400m hurdles final (medal event)

3:45 p.m.: Track and Field - Men's 110m hurdles final (medal event) EMBED

Friday, August 9 1:30 a.m.: Swimming - Men's open water swimming 10km (medal event)

9:00 a.m.: Diving - Women's diving 3m springboard (medal event)

9:00 a.m.: Soccer - Women's soccer (medal event)

10:00 a.m.: Volleyball - Men's volleyball TBD (medal event)

12:00 p.m.: Soccer - Men's soccer (medal event)

1:40 p.m.: Track and Field - Women's shot put final (medal event)

1:45 p.m.: Track and Field - Men's 4x100m relay (medal event)

2:00 p.m.: Track and Field - Women's 400m final (medal event)

2:10 p.m.: Track and Field - Men's triple jump final (medal event)

2:55 p.m.: Track and Field - Women's 10,000m (medal event)

3:00 p.m.: Beach Volleyball - Women's beach volleyball TBD (medal event)

3:15 p.m.: Breaking - Women's breakdancing final bronze (medal event)

3:24 p.m.: Breaking - Women's breakdancing final gold (medal event)

4:30 p.m.: Beach Volleyball - Women's beach volleyball TBD (medal event)

Saturday, August 10 2:00 a.m. Track and Field - Men's marathon (medal event)

Track and Field - Men's marathon (medal event) 4:35 a.m. Water Polo - Women's water polo TBD (medal event)

5:00 a.m. Basketball - Men's basketball TBD (medal event)

Basketball - Men's basketball TBD (medal event) 7:00 a.m . Volleyball - Men's volleyball TBD (medal event)

Volleyball - Men's volleyball TBD (medal event) 9:00 a.m. Diving - Men's diving 10m platform (medal event)

9:35 a.m. Water Polo - Women's water polo TBD (medal event)

11:00 a.m. Soccer - Women's soccer (medal event)

11:15 a.m. Volleyball - Women's volleyball TBD (medal event)

11:24 a.m. Golf - Women's gold (medal event)

1:10 p.m. Track and Field - Men's high jump final (medal event)

1:25 p.m. Track and Field - Men's 800m final (medal event)

1:45 p.m. Track and Field - Women's 100m hurdles (medal event)

2:00 p.m. Track and Field - Men's 5000m final (medal event)

3:00 p.m. Beach Volleyball - Men's beach volleyball TBD (medal event)

3:12 p.m. Track and Field - Men's 4x400m relay (medal event)

3:14 p.m. Breaking - Men's breakdancing bronze final (medal event)

3:22 p.m. Track and Field - Women's 4x400m relay (medal event)

3:23 p.m. Breaking - Men's breakdancing gold final (medal event)

3:30 p.m. Basketball - Men's basketball TBD (medal event)

4:30 p.m. Beach Volleyball - Men's beach volleyball TBD (medal event)