"She gives us all reason to hope": Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Friday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The Harris campaign announced the endorsement in a video showing the Obamas calling the veep to inform her of their backing.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president says.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” the former first lady said.

Despite questions in the media about Obama’s lack of endorsement following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race on Sunday, NBC News reported that Obama has been in regular contact with Harris all week and has advised on campaign strategy.

The Obamas in a separate statement on Friday vowed to “do everything we can” to election Harris, touting her accomplishments.

“But Kamala has more than a résumé. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands,” they wrote. “There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope.”