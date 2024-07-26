"There was no glass": Trump melts down on Truth Social after FBI questions if he was hit by bullet

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after FBI Director Christopher Wray raised questions about whether he was hit by a bullet or shrapnel during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., earlier this month.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!)" Trump fumed on his social network. "No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!" he wrote.

Wray told a House committee on Wednesday that the bureau isn't sure Trump's ear was hit with a bullet.

“With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray, told Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Wednesday,

By examining the metal fragments found near the stage, the FBI is trying to determine whether it was the shooter’s bullet or potential debris, like glass or shrapnel that caused Trump’s bloody ear, The New York Times reported.

FBI officials claim they need to analyze the evidence of what happened on July 13th, before settling on an answer and have asked to interview Trump for the broader investigation.

Since there has yet to be an official report from the Trump campaign or from state or federal governments about what caused the wounds, online speculation has grown rampant, eager to fill in the gaps with theories, the Times reported.

However, the Times' analysis that examined the bullet trajectory, footage, photos, and audio suggests that Trump was indeed grazed by one of the eight bullets fired in his direction by Tom Crooks, the gunman.