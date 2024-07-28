"Interview with the Vampire" drops teaser for Season 3, introducing rock star Lestat

It's been exactly 28 days since the credits rolled on the finale of "Interview with the Vampire" Season 2 and we're already getting a look at what's to come.

During the series' San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panel on Saturday, AMC dropped a surprise teaser trailer for Season 3, which will center on Anne Rice's 1985 book, "The Vampire Lestat," and fans of the show quickly flooded social media with expressions of excitement — all of which can be easily summarized by pressing play on a recording of someone screaming and then passing out — after being gifted with a glimpse of Sam Reid in all his "rock star Lestat" glory, confirming what was hinted at last season in the episode "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else," which showed Lestat moping around his Creole cottage in New Orleans, cradling a wooden plank crafted into a makeshift keyboard.

In Rice's book, "The Vampire Lestat," her main character rises up from a lengthy slumber when he hears a local rock band practicing. Seeking them out, he joins their band as its frontman, embarking on a tour that results in a great deal of chaos. In the new teaser, we see this version of Lestat for the very first time on screen, and even get an all too brief taste of what his music will sound like, performed by Reid and written by the show's composer, Daniel Hart.

Thus far, the show has paid a great deal of respect to Rice's original vision for her characters — further evidenced by showrunner Rolin Jones being photographed walking around Comic-Con literally clutching a copy of her book — and in the teaser, Reid as Lestat delivers dialogue that is word for word the first paragraph of "The Vampire Lestat," which OG readers were doubly excited to see.

Watch the teaser trailer and the lyric video for Lestat's first rock song, "Long Face," below: