Sinéad O’Connor's one-year death anniversary reveals further details

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor was found unresponsive at her home in Herne Hill, south London, and was soon after pronounced dead, at the age of 56, on July 26, 2023. Over five months later, an autopsy report determined that she died from natural causes but, even now, we're learning further details as to what exactly led to her passing at such a young age.

Just days after her one-year death anniversary, the Irish Independent reports that a death certificate specifically states that O'Connor's passing was a result of "exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection."

Earlier this week, the Dublin Wax Museum made the decision to remove a wax figure that was intended to honor the late singer, after receiving considerable amounts of criticism that it looked nothing like her, and was offensive.

"It looked nothing like her and I thought it was hideous," the singer's brother, John, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ's Liveline radio program on Friday, according to BBC. The museum has plans to replace it with "a more accurate representation."

"Our team of skilled artists will begin this project immediately, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted to celebrate her legacy appropriately," they said in a statement.