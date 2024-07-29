Vice President Kamala Harris' favorability rating among Americans jumped 8 points after Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee and endorsed her, a new ABC/Ipsos poll shows.

In the poll, which was conducted July 26-27, Harris scored a favorability rating of 43% and an unfavorability rating of 42%. Just over a week ago, 36% of voters saw her favorably and 46% saw her unfavorably, according to a previous ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Harris’ favorability increased significantly among independent voters, jumping from 28% to 44% after Biden stepped down. Some 40% of independent voters viewed her unfavorably, a 7% decrease from a week ago.

Harris’ solo presidential campaign raised a record-breaking $200 million in its first week. She has secured enough endorsements from delegates to officially become the Democratic nominee and no major challengers for the nomination have emerged since Biden’s announcement on July 20.

In the poll, 52% of all American voters said Harris should be the Democratic nominee and 86% of Democrats said the same.

Republican candidate Donald Trump saw a slight drop in favorability from 40% to 36% following the Republican National Convention and his attempted assassination. His favorability rating among independent voters dropped from 35% to 27%.

Since Harris has become the presumptive Democratic nominee, the Trump campaign has repeatedly accused Democrats of knowing Biden was incapable of running for another term and waiting to the last minute to switch candidates.

Republicans have also taken to insulting Harris’ identity, calling her a DEI hire, among other attacks on her race and gender. The GOP has also tried to paint her as further left than the man she replaced the top of the Democratic ticket.

“She’s the same as Biden but much more radical. She’s a radical left person and this country doesn’t want a radical left person to destroy it. She’s far more radical than he is,” Trump told the Associated Press on Tuesday.