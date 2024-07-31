"She’s gonna win": Joe Rogan believes that Kamala Harris' is favored over Trump

Joe Rogan shared on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that he has more faith in presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris to win the upcoming presidential election than he does former president Donald Trump.

Speaking to author and podcaster Mike Malice, Rogan said, “She’s gonna win."

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls**t in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan stated when Malice disagreed, going as far as to say that Hillary Clinton could beat Trump in a hypothetical race. “They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves — and by the way, I think Hillary could win.”

Rogan also argued that the assassination attempt against Trump — what could have been the linchpin in securing the strength of the MAGA campaign — has instead become "memory-holed." “Everybody forever was like, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president,” Rogan added. “She’s the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one.”

“You really think she’s going to win?” Malice pressed.

“I’m saying it because she could," Rogan said. "I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to and I’m not saying it because I want her to. I’m just being honest. I could see her winning,”