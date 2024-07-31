Vice President Kamala Harris dared Donald Trump to face her in the next presidential debate while campaigning in Atlanta on Tuesday.

"He won't debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said at her largest rally to date.

Trump has tried multiple times to back out of a debate with presumptive nominee Harris, even though his campaign already committed to a second presidential debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 10.

On Monday, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham he doesn’t want to debate Harris because people "already know everything.” After being pressed for a more clear answer, Trump said he would “probably” debate Harris, but could “make a case for not.”

The comments have prompted Harris’ team to argue the former president is “scared” of a debate.

“It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: He’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president,” Harris spokesperson Ammar Moussa told the Associated Press.

Tuesday's rally was Harris’ first visit to Georgia since Biden’s announcement on July 21. Nearly 10,000 people attended the rally, which featured performances from artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo. The vice president told attendees that though they are “the underdogs,” the “momentum is shifting” in the election, with Georgia playing an important role as a battleground state.

In 2020, Biden barely edged out Trump to win the state. The vice president hopes she can do the same.

"I am very clear: The path to the White House runs right through this state. You all helped us win in 2020 and we are going to do it again in 2024," Harris said.

As of Tuesday, Harris had cut Trump’s prior 2% lead in battleground states, accord to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey. Across all swing states, Harris is now backed by 48% of voters to Trump’s 47%, a statistical dead heat.

In Georgia, both candidates are backed by 47% of voters.