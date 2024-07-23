Trump, trying to get out of a scheduled debate with Kamala Harris, now says ABC "is not worthy"

Former President Donald Trump is continuing his push to get out of a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

After President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race on Sunday, Trump immediately complained about the second scheduled presidential debate, suggesting that it should be broadcast by Fox News instead of the "very biased" ABC. Trump agreed to the debate back in May.

The former president continued his complaining into Monday night.

“ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute WORST in the business. They then tried to make ‘Sleepy’ look like a great President — he was the WORST, and Lyin’ Kamala into a competent person, which she is not,” Trump wrote on his website, Truth Social. “ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a Debate, of which I hope there will be many!”

The last presidential debate was a success for Trump’s campaign, largely due to Biden’s disastrous performance that eventually led to him stepping down as the Democratic nominee, overshadowing Trump's own poor showing.

Since Biden’s announcement, Harris’ campaign has raised over $81 million in donations. As support and momentum for her candidacy grew on Monday, Trump complained that his campaign had wasted time and money fighting Biden and accused Democrats of knowing that Harris would be their candidate all along.

“Shouldn’t the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President?” he wrote on Truth Social.