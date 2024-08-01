"Testament to Donald Trump’s strength": JD Vance credits Trump in Biden hostage deal

Simone Biles wasn't the only American doing gymnastics today: JD Vance jumped through hoops to give his running mate undue credit for President Joe Biden’s deal to release four American hostages held in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

The Ohio Senator and vice presidential candidate, who’s proven to be a liability for Trump since he joined the ticket, was asked about the hostage deal in an interview with CNN in Arizona on Thursday.

“We certainly want these Americans to come back home. It was ridiculous that they were in prison to begin with,” Vance said. “But we have to ask ourselves, why are they coming home?”

The Ohio Senator, who acknowledged that the Biden administration’s successful negotiations were “great news,” then made a bold suggestion that former President Trump should be owed credit.

“I think it’s because bad guys all over the world recognize Donald Trump’s about to be back in office, so they’re cleaning house. That’s a good thing, and I think it’s a testament to Donald Trump’s strength.”

Vance, who also evasively defended Trump’s assertion that Vice President Harris “became” Black, was asked the question at a border wall photo op in Arizona, hours after he skipped a vote to expand child tax credits.

Trump, who immediately took to Truth Social to blast the hostage deal, questioning if the freedom of the four hostages set a “bad precedent for the future,” previously touted that he alone could negotiate Gershkovich’s release with Putin.

“Evan Gershkovich . . . will be released almost immediately after the Election, but definitely before I assume Office,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social in May. “Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do that for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL BE PAYING NOTHING!”

When President Biden was asked in a press conference about Trump’s assertion that he could free hostages without negotiations, he shot back.

“Why didn't he do it when he was president?” Biden asked.