Truth Social keeps shedding users, which might "portend trouble" for Trump in November

Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, experienced its third straight month of audience decline in June, The Guardian reported, its user base dropping by 38% since last year.

“The diminishing audience levels for Truth Social suggest a rejection of the harsh rhetoric expressed by the ex-president and his political allies that is one of the hallmarks of the two-year-old platform,” Howard Polskin, a conservative media analyst, told the publication.

The decline of Truth Social could reflect diminished interest in Trump's brand of politics. In February 2022, his site had 3.26 unique users; as of June 2024, that number is now just a little over 2.11 million, according to Polskin, who monitors conservative media for his website, The Righting.

“If this softness persists, it might portend trouble for Mr. Trump at the ballot box in November," Polskin told The Guardian.

Trump launched his social media site after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter, now called X, following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Both sites have since lifted their bans.

The parent company of Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology, experienced a momentary increase in its stock price of $46 per share after the attempted assassination of the former president. However, this leap in price was short lived, the stock dropping to about $29 per share Wednesday, The New Republic reported.

Earlier this year, the parent company reported a $327.6 million loss in the first quarter of 2024 and revenue of less than $771,000.