"United as one party": Harris locks up Democratic nomination, securing a majority of DNC delegates

Vice President Kamala Harris has won enough support from Democratic delegates to formally secure her party's nomination for president, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison announced Friday, CNN reported.

“I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting process is closed, but I’m happy to know we have enough delegates to secure the nomination,” Harris said on a call with supporters on Friday, where the news was first announced, NBC News reported. Harris’s campaign sats that she has already secured more than the 2,350 votes required to lock up the presidential nomination.

“Later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party, where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together,” Harris added, according to The New York Times.

The official DNC announcement of the results won’t come until Monday evening, the final day of the process for delegates, who began casting their virtual ballots for the nomination on Thursday. At that point Harris will be the party's official nominee.

Harris, who was the only candidate to gather the 300 delegate signatures necessary to qualify, is the sole name on the ballot. Delegates will not be able to change votes they cast in the virtual process, the party planning instead to hold a “ceremonial and confirmatory” roll vote in person at the DNC.