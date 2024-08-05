"Never go out of style": Taylor Swift on Olympians Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson

Pop star Taylor Swift has collaborated with NBC to create a promo honoring some of the most prominent female athletic talents representing the U.S. at the Olympic Games in Paris — gymnast Simone Biles, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

The video posted on NBC Olympics' social media on Sunday is set to Swift's 2014 hit song, "Style" and opens with a quote from the famous French designer, Coco Chanel: "Every day is a fashion show, and the world is your runway."

“Never be afraid to show them who you are,” Swift narrates. “Especially when the whole world is watching. Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is.”

“Katie, Sha’Carri and Simone,” Swift continues. “Three American stars, three different visions of greatness, tonight in Paris.” The post's caption echoes a similar sentiment, stating, "Katie. Sha’Carri. Simone. They’ll never go out of style."

Each Olympian has collected at least one medal in their respective sports since the Games kicked off late last month. Ledecky's 14 medals make her the most decorated U.S. woman athlete to compete in the Olympics, Biles recently became the most-decorated American Olympics gymnast of all time, and Richardson — who was barred from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 — continued her redemption tour when she earned the silver medal in the women's 100m dash.