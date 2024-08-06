"I will never retire": David Lynch reassures fans after revealing emphysema has kept him homebound

David Lynch says he "will never retire" even though he can't leave his house.

The "Twin Peaks" and "Mulholland Drive" filmmaker told Sight and Sound Magazine, “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold.”

He continued to share that because of emphysema he "can only walk a short distance before” running out of oxygen. This news took his fans by surprise, with people speculating that the Academy Award-winning director would retire.

Lynch released a statement on Monday, quelling those fears. He said on X, “Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.

He explained, "I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests, and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”

“I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern,” Lynch concluded, signing off his message with "Love, David."

Lynch just released a new musical project with "Twin Peaks: The Return" actor and singer Chrystabell on Aug. 2.