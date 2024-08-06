Civil liberties group condemns Nassau County vote to ban masks in public

On Monday night, lawmakers in Nassau County voted to ban masks in public, despite an ongoing COVID-19 wave occurring across the country. The move is part of a growing crackdown on masks in response to pro-Palestinian protests.

“Unless someone has a medical condition or a religious imperative, people should not be allowed to cover their face in a manner that hides their identity when in public,” said County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

In response, the New York Civil Liberties Union condemned the vote.

“Nassau County’s mask ban is a dangerous misuse of the law to score political points and target protestors,” NYCLU said. “Barring people who speak out from protecting themselves and their identities puts their health and well-being in danger, particularly people with disabilities, people of color, and those with unpopular views.”

The organization added: “With COVID-19 on the rise across Long Island, face coverings are critical to protecting the health of an individual, their family, and their community.”

Those who violate the mask ban can face a fine of $1,000 or jail time.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there high levels of viral activity of the coronavirus in wastewater nationwide. Specifically, in New York, cases have been on the rise over the last 45 days. The disease has also spread rapidly through the Olympics games, coinciding with a surge across the globe.