In his latest “weird” endorsement, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, blurbed a book that claims people on the left are subhuman and engaged in am “Irregular Communist Revolution” against the United States.

“Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them),” co-written by right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and professional ghostwriter Joshua Lisec, is an attack on the left posing as a history of revolutionary “abuses.”

The book argues that throughout history there has always been a group of people on the left who “hate and kill.” A better name for those people? “Unhumans.”

“They don’t believe what they say. They don’t care about winning debates. They don’t even want equality. They just want an excuse to destroy everything. They want an excuse to destroy you,” Posobiec and Lisec wrote in the book, according to reporting from Mother Jones.

In Vance’s blurb, which is included on the website of right-wing publisher Skyhorse Publishing, the Ohio senator warns of “communists” in everyday settings, like the workplace and college campuses, and praises Posobiec for his insight.

“In the past, communists marched in the streets waving red flags. Today, they march through HR, college campuses, and courtrooms to wage lawfare against good, honest people,” wrote Vance. “In Unhumans, Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec reveal their plans and show us what to do to fight back.”

The book was also endorsed by right-wing political commentator Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Posobiec has a history of promoting baseless conspiracy theories, such as "PizzaGate," falsely claiming that Russia's hack of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 unearthed evidence that elite Democrats run a pedophile ring. He is also known for pushing ideas rooted in right-wing tyranny, arguing the public would be better served by an authoritarian form of government.

“Welcome to the end of democracy,” Posobiec said in a viral speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year. "We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.”

Throughout the book, Posobiec and Lisec argue that democracy “has never worked to protect innocents from the unhumans." They praise dictators such as Francisco Franco, who overthrew the Spanish Republic in the 1930s, and Augusto Pinochet, who led a coup in Chile in 1973 and "disappeared" thousands of his opponents, The New York Times reported.