Rebeca Andrade's unique "Grey's Anatomy" strategy for preparing for her Olympics gymnastics routines

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade and top Team USA opponent at the Paris Olympics shared a unique anecdote about one of the ways she prepares herself for competition. Andrade bested U.S. standout Simone Biles in the women's floor event, earning a score of 14.166 and the top podium position after claiming the silver medal in the women's all-around.

When asked this week what she does to pump herself up, Andrade shared that she tends to focus on food and television. “I was thinking about the recipes that I will make when I get back to Brazil," she said, according to NPR. “There was one that was with potatoes and cheese, chicken. There’s cake. There’s cookies. A lot of things.”

When it came to what she did before her golden floor routine, Andrade that she had a certain medical drama series on her mind. “Today, I wasn’t thinking about recipes because I watched a lot of TV shows [episodes] yesterday,” Andrade after her win. “So I dreamed of the show I was watching. I was watching: 'Grey’s Anatomy.' So I dreamed that I was a doctor, that I was operating and so on.”

Andrade had previously won a gold medal in the vault event at the Tokyo Games in 2021 after Biles withdrew from the competition after being plagued with a bout of the "twisties."