"Surrender to the smell": Auntie Anne's releases a pretzel and butter-scented fragrance

If you too have an affinity for warm, buttery soft pretzels and mall food courts (or perhaps even airports), or are a fragrance connoisseur, then do we have good news for you.

Announced on both X/Twitter and Instagram, Auntie Anne's Pretzels has debuted its new fragrance, "Knead: Eau De Pretzel." The caption on both social media platforms reads: "Infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness, Knead transforms the iconic aroma you love into a wearable scent. One spritz is all it takes to envelop you in the nostalgic embrace of freshly baked pretzels. Surrender to the smell."

The tongue-in-cheek, amorous advertisement, which has the energy of a typically seductive, enigmatic fragrance commercial mixed with a 90s late-night-tv-infomercial, says it's "surprisingly captivating, mysteriously alluring, the enchanting aroma of hot and handmade pretzels dripping with butter, it tantalizes every sense — and then some."

Julie Younglove-Webb, chief brand officer, told Food & Wine that "there are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne’s.

"Smell is a special and powerful sense," Younglove-Webb said. "Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We’ve bottled that moment and can’t wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way.”

According to Danielle Harling at Delish, Auntie Anne's will be opening New York's first Pretzel Parfumerie on August 13 at 433 Broadway in Soho, New York. There, customers will be able to purchase. There, you'll be able to purchase 1-ounce ($25) and 3.4-ounce ($45) bottles of Knead. Knead will also go on sale on Auntie Anne's website beginning August 14.