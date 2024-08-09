Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, target of attacks on her gender, wins gold

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is taking home a gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games, defeating China’s Yang Liu in the welterweight category after feverous attacks on her gender.

In the Friday match at the Roland Garros Stadium, Khelif came out on top five rounds to zero, to instant applause. The boxer gained notoriety when far-right conspiracy theories that Khelif was transgender circulated after she beat Italian Angela Carini in an embarrassing defeat.

Carini, who brushed off a handshake with Khelif after the match, later apologized for her reaction, and for the treatment the Algerian faced in the wake of their face-off.

Citing the Russia-backed International Boxing Association’s now-discredited 2023 “gender test,” commentators and even U.S. newspapers like the Boston Globe falsely described Khelif as being transgender, unleashing a wave of conservative rage toward the Olympics.

The International Boxing Association and their assessment were banned by the International Olympic Committee, and Khelif’s gender was clarified, but not before the global panic took root.

Khelif, who last week told reporters that “the best response” to the attacks would be a gold medal, said the backlash “harms human dignity” and slammed the smear campaign.

Khelif’s win, Algeria’s second of the 2024 Games, was celebrated not only by her fellow Algerians and boxing fans, but by others who praised her for handling the frenzy with grace.

“I’m very happy, God made that (happen), that’s my dream!" Khelif said after the fight, according to NBC News. “I want to thank all the people here, and the people of Algeria to come support me, my coach and Team Algeria.”