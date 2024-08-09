Julia Louis-Dreyfus champions abortion rights before election

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to social media on Friday, drawing the attention of her fans to an abortion rights initiative she's backing, in an effort to protect reproductive access at the ballot box this election year.

“Millions, yes, millions of Americans have lost access to abortion and other live-saving reproductive health care in the last couple years,” Louis-Dreyfus says in a video message.

The actress has a long history of endorsing pro-choice candidates and platforms, speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and recently stated that she plans to be "extra involved" in Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

“When voters get the chance to decide for themselves, they always choose reproductive rights and freedom in state after state, blue or red,” the “Seinfeld” actress furthers, tagging and promoting the Fairness Project’s Abortion Ballot Measure Fund, which seeks to promote pro-choice ballot initiatives across the country.

The Fairness Project has raised over $15 million to support abortion access initiatives in the upcoming election cycle in Arizona, Florida, Missouri, and Montana.

“It’s an honor to have a tireless advocate of reproductive rights endorse the Fairness Project’s Abortion Ballot Measure fund as an effective way for concerned Americans to make a big difference in the fights that matter this election cycle and beyond,” Fairness Project Executive Director Kelly Hall said in a statement.

The one-time make-believe veep also recently voiced her support on social media for the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, who codified abortion rights into Minnesota’s state constitution.

The 11-time Emmy winner, who launched a TikTok account last month, provided a donation link in her account bio.