Julia Louis-Dreyfus will infuse the DNC with "Veep" energy

"Veep," the HBO political satire comedy series starring "Seinfeld" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a snarky vice president who goes on to be elected as president, has taken on new life since Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election — with a 353% surge in viewership numbers, post-"Kamalanomenon." And now that Harris has won enough support from Democratic delegates to formally secure her party's nomination, Louis-Dreyfus plans to infuse even more "Veep" energy into Harris' campaign.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, Louis-Dreyfus commented on the comparisons being made between her "Veep" character and Harris, saying, “If Selina [her character's name on the show] had any advice for Kamala, she had best not take it. I think Kamala is so intelligent she wouldn’t take the call.” But, self-deprecation aside, she says she's "gobsmacked" to see her show get tied in with the excitement of Harris' campaign, and has plans to get "extra involved," personally.

When asked if she'll be at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month, Louis-Dreyfus says, “I probably will be, yes,” building excitement for an IRL "Veep" to Veep moment that will surely send the show's resurgence through the roof.

According to Variety, Harris has been a fan of "Veep" for a while now, and in a 2023 interview, Louis-Dreyfus recalls being told by her that the show is "more like D.C. than anyone would care to admit.”