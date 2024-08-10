Australia put a unique spin on breakdancing at the Olympics, leading to "disappointing" ridicule

Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer at Macquarie University in Sydney, delivered a historic display at the Paris Olympics, representing Australia as their first competing breakdancer. And although Gunn (AKA "Raygun") lost all three of her group matches, she stole the show regardless.

Displaying a series of moves that could easily be mistaken as performance art, people on social media seemed to have a great deal of fun sharing clips of her at the games — referring to her in action as being "possessed by the spirit of Julia Stiles in 'Save the Last Dance'" as she debuted a maneuver now being referred to as "the kangaroo" — which Gunn herself took in stride, although Anna Meares, Australian two-time Olympic cycling gold medallist, viewed the reception as "really disappointing."

In a quote obtained from The Guardian, Gunn comments on what could be seen as trolling for her unique breakdancing and costume choice — which some said resembled a fast food worker's uniform — saying, “All my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry." And there's certainly no doubt about that.

"I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best — the dynamic and the power moves — so I wanted to move differently — be artistic and creative — because how many chances do you get in a lifetime to do that on an international stage?" Gunn said this week to BBC Sport. "I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way."

Gunn, who represented Australia in 2021, 2022 and 2023 at the World Breaking Championships, per CNBC, is known as the country's best female breakdancer. Which is fun.